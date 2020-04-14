Dhillon on Civil Liberties Under Attack Amid COVID-19

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Civil Liberties Under Attack Amid COVID-19

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Laura, you’re absolutely correct. As they said, in animal farms, some animals are more equal than others. So in this case, many governors including California immediately issued exemptions for the First Amendment for reporters, who are allowed to do their jobs freely, but clampdown on religion. This has happened all over the country and so what the attorney general was talking about was a Supreme Court case that says that religion may be treated as equally as any other organization and that is not discriminatory, but here, where every governor in every county in the country has exemptions for different professions, for alcohol stores, for pot stores, for grocery stores, for even abortion facilities in some states. So there are a lot of exemptions, with those exemptions of not being allowed to religion, so that’s unequal.

Some of us have been saying that from the beginning, Laura, but what the judge was saying right there is that it’s unconstitutional to pick on people of faith and by the way, it’s also unconstitutional to quarantine people who aren’t sick or who haven’t been exposed to an illness. In that state, they actually have a Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which provides a higher level of protection than the Constitution of the United States. So that’s doubly bad for those folks and my law firm and Center for American Liberty just filed a lawsuit in San Bernardino and Riverside counties today on the same issue. The police and the counties are picking on people of faith and are harassing them, issuing tickets to them, soup kitchens are being shut down if they’re run by religious institutions but not if they’re run by the government. This is blatant persecution of people of faith in organizations and we have to fight back on it now. It doesn’t matter if it’s only two more weeks or four more weeks, there should not be a minute of our liberty infringed.

Thank you, Laura.