Dhillon on Tech Giants Controlling Corona Conversations

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ To Discuss Tech Giants Controlling Corona Conversations

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Tucker, you mentioned some examples just now. It’s only a couple of days ago that they were censoring people for reporting that a drug that has been approved by the FDA is a hopeful alternative to suffering and dying from this disease but at the same time, if the Chinese government spreads absolute, gas lighting propaganda about this disease originating not in Wuhan where we all know that it did but actually by the United States military bringing it to China, that’s a-okay in Twitter’s worldview and they have some gobbledygook explanation as to why they’re allowing certain world leaders stating certain viewpoints to continue to spread false propaganda on an American companies medium, whereas people speaking truth who are Americans but unpopular with the mainstream media and the social media czars are allowed to be treated differently. It’s absolutely Orwellian.

Well, I certainly hope that we aren’t practicing our science through Twitter, but information is very important in a crisis like this. The government relies on the consent of those who are being governed. And so if the populace is being fed total propaganda from foreign nationals trying to manipulate our public opinion, which is absolutely what’s happening according to, not Fox News, or you or I but ProPublica, then you know, it’s a very dangerous situation and they’re deliberately doing this. It’s been documented that China is doing this and they’re being allowed to do it by Twitter and by the other social media companies. You may ask yourself why? Well, the answer is big dollar signs. These companies are desperate to break in to China. They’re currently banned from China, even though Twitter has over 10 million users there, and these American corporations want to, their globalists they’re pushing a global agenda. They want to make sure that when the time comes for China to be open to them, they aren’t on the wrong side of China’s propaganda arm and the Chinese government. So that’s why they’re allowing this but it could have health consequences here, Tucker. If people are getting wrong information, supposing they’re telling people that Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work, and Chinese bots are out there telling people they’ll die if they take that. Well, that could happen, the way that these rules are being applied, and yet, they’re being allowed to get away with it.