Dhillon on 2020 Election Lawsuits

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox News’ ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Election Lawsuits

Video Transcript (According to Dhillon):

Sure. At a high level, we are still counting the votes in many states because of the Covid extended return periods. Some states allowed ballots to be received several days after. That’s happening in Pennsylvania and the U.S. Supreme Court right before your show started asked the state of Pennsylvania to respond to the president’s attempt to intervene in that pending lawsuit about the 3 day lag period. If other states, we are talking about challenging the fact that Republicans have not been allowed to monitor to see whether signatures match. In Pennsylvania another lawsuit was filed concerning the secretary of state ignoring state law and allowing people to have 3 more days to prove their voter I.D. Making laws up on the fly is the basis of a lot of these challenges and blocking the constitutional right of the parties to monitor the voting.

Every time you see Democrats talking about the rights of people they are gas lighting. They are blocking the right of American citizens to witness what is what’s happening. They have bicycle barriers keeping your election observers in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia 30 feet away. How can you see whether signatures are tabulated. You can’t. The same thing is happening in Detroit. The election workers are putting up physical barriers of cardboard to block the view of observers. If you switched the parties and it was Republicans blocking the Democrats you would have the aclu and the naacp.