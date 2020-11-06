Dhillon on Election Lawsuits

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘FOX & Friends First’ To Discuss Elections

Yes. We are still counting and fighting. If the president were to maintain North Carolina and ultimately win in Georgia, you know, again, to be clear, none of these states have finally certified any of their election results, as well as maintained the lead in Pennsylvania and win in Arizona, which we believe he is still on track to do, then, yes, he would win the election. So there is a lot of IFS there and of course that is why why are fighting hard to make sure that every legal ballot is counted and no legal ballots are not counted. And then you have a couple other states out there litigation ongoing Michigan and Wisconsin. We believe there is massive fraud in Michigan and there are irregularities in the turnout numbers as well as irregularities in some of the other aspects of the vote count in Wisconsin. So depending on the outcome of all of these races, you may see continued legal battles in some these states I mentioned.

It is. Typical election what have you is you have a Republican and Democrat observer within 6 feet of and able to see clearly what is happening as poll workers open ballots, verify if somebody is on the voter roll, fix a ballot with the consent of both watchers and a sign off. That’s not happening. We are being kept 30, 40, 50 feet away. It’s functionally meaningless at that point. We would be better off if we had drones overhead and see from outside than what we have. That’s not legitimate. And you are going to continue to have conservatives very concerned about the legitimacy of this election. Which is not good for any Americans. We should all be able to feel county in the results and accept the results that. That would be the American way.