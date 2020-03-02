Dhillon Law Group Wins Class Action Settlement for Students in Academic Fraud case

On behalf of our clients, a class of approximately 125 students, we are pleased to announce that on March 2, 2020, the Northern District of California approved a class action settlement for the group of students who alleged that the Defendants had made fraudulent representations to entice them to enroll in Defendant’s online “Global Financial Data Project.“ These individuals were primarily foreign university students who enrolled in a program that Defendants falsely advertised as being operated by the University of California, for which the defendants charged fees that they retained. In approving the settlement, the Court noted that the allegations “support a fairly blatant fraud that affected a relatively vulnerable student population,” and praised the settlement for the broad relief obtained for the class members, including all of their out of pocket damages plus additional compensation. Congratulations to our clients for their leadership and perseverance.

Please click here to access the final approval which was entered on March 2, 2020.

Please click here to access the First Amended Complaint.