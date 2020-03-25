DHILLON: Nancy Pelosi Is Trying To Use The Coronavirus Package To Get Ahead On Election Day

Nancy Pelosi Is Trying To Use The Coronavirus Package To Get Ahead On Election Day

Where the rest of the country sees a crisis and a need to work together as a nation to combat it, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sees a dazzling opportunity to extort extreme policy goals from her colleagues as her toll for allowing safe passage to critical recovery funds to reach American families, workers, and businesses. Not only are the policies she seeks bad news and mostly previously rejected by her own body – but her timing and tactics are egregious, even for the partisan crucible of Washington.

Over the weekend, senators and their staff worked long hours to hammer out a bipartisan compromise on relief for the millions of Americans whose lives, livelihoods and savings have been devastated by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats participated actively in these discussions and the measures were set for passage.

But then Nancy Pelosi came back to DC from a weekend off work, trashed the bipartisan compromise, and instead decided to hold the aid to Americans hostage to her unpopular, radically progressive policies that have little or even nothing to do with the coronavirus and everything to do with appealing to the Democrats’ increasingly socialist/woke constituency.

