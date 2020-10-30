Dhillon on Big Tech

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘The Evening Edit’ To Discuss Big Tech

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Yes. So, Elizabeth, I’m one of those critics and I raise my hand on that, and it does feel like Groundhog Day. Every once in a while, we have this performative burst of outrage followed by denunciations and sort of ritual humiliation of the CEOs on Capitol Hill and they hang their head in shame and they get owned on Twitter, commentary blows up, and then the next day, they go back to raking in their billions and doing the exact same thing, or in this case in Twitter’s case, probably doubling down. I mean, the election suppression we’ve seen from Twitter and Facebook over the last two to four weeks has been unprecedented. It really gives us a very troubling look into our future if President Trump is reelected, because at least he cares about this issue, he is keeping it alive. So I would say good performance by the Republican senators who did their loud denunciations. I haven’t seen any action out of them for the last several years. And so maybe they need to start putting up an action plan instead of just talk.

I hate to be cynical, Elizabeth, but that’s kind of how I feel about it. I mean, Jack Dorsey there is looking so scary that in San Francisco where I am, even a homeless person might cross the street to avoid that, but you know, in real life, he’s laughing all the way to the bank because he gets to do whatever he wants, and he is absolutely putting his finger on the scale. He is preventing the public from seeing the number one, I think, biggest scandal in the country today is what Tucker Carlson aired last night with the Tony Bobulinski, and that’s not trending on Twitter, which is a total lie, like almost 8 million people saw that on your sister network. And so, that’s direct election suppression. But by the way, we’ve been talking about this going back for over three years. Again, Tucker and other Fox News hosts are drawn attention to this fact, I’ve filed lawsuits over it. But each of these platforms via YouTube and Google search, or Twitter or Facebook, or Instagram and others, they have algorithms that are written, by the way often by software engineers from other countries, and they suppress our news. They suppress what we see. And that’s scary. It’s Orwellian.

Well, almost 8 million people saw it on Tucker Carlson last night, but yes, people are getting it. But that’s no thanks to the suppression on the big tech platforms. And that’s because they want Joe Biden to win and they want China to own this country. That’s why.