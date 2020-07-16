Erica Johnson files Complaint against Modern Health

On June 26, 2020, Erica Johnson filed her First Amended Complaint against Modern Health, a company she co-founded; Alyson Friedensohn, her co-founder at Modern Health, and Mamoon Hamid, a Director of Modern Health and Partner at Kleiner Perkins. This dispute concerns the management of Modern Health, a mental health focused, venture-backed startup. Ms. Johnson pled claims of Breach of Fiduciary Duty, Wrongful Termination, Retaliation, Defamation, and Declaratory Relief. You can read the First Amended Complaint below: