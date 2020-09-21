Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Varney & Company’ To Discuss 2020, SCOTUS Vacancy

Transcript:

Maybe no new stimulus. Maybe a second wave of the virus. Election chaos. Big bank problems. Add it all up, big-time selloff. You’re looking at it. Battle over who gets to pick the next Supreme Court justice intensifying that is adding to the market selloff. Harmeet Dhillon is with us, center for American liberty founder, she is with us right now. Harmeet, welcome back to the program. I want to talk to you about jerrold nadler’s suggestion, expand the court, expand number of people on the court to enforce their view of our culture. That is a terrible thing. What say you?

>> Of course it is a terrible idea. When prior democrats attempted to float this most notably for FDR back in, after his re-election and his desire to push through the New Deal legislation, other democrats put the brakes on it including his vice president, including many democrat senators. Even in this situation though the far extremists on the liberal side are pushing for this as liberal senators a as Bernie Sanders and even Joe Biden himself have rejected the idea of packing the courts. So, this is sort of a temper tantrum by the left, reality so many things would have to happen over the will over the American people and had nine justice over a the course after century, it would be hard to implement this particular what I call terroristic threat over the judicial. Stuart: what about packing the Senate, two senates from Puerto Rico, two senators from district of columbia, packing the Senate? It is a distant possibility but they’re talking about it.

>> They’re talking about a lot of things. Changing the composition of the court, rotating set of justices or age limits, things like that. There are reasons pro and con including those two jurisdictions as states, among good reasons, not four more democratic votes. That is important for people on both sides to look at. Republicans can play that game. We could have north California, south California. Splitting states in half that would be dumb. We have a good balance. They need to take it down a notch, be more reasonable. Each sides get the turn in our system. Stuart: they are not going to, harmeet? Take it down a notch, temper tantrum, that is not going to happen.

>> The rhetoric is for their base, red meat, firing things up, getting any things accomplished in the Senate in real life I don’t think will happen unless they do more things. Eliminate the filibuster that would slow down the process. That is one of the things they are threatening to do. Yes, if the democrats in unison take a number of different measures simultaneously over objections of polling assume Joe Biden will honor his word and not sign some of this, it is possible. That is definitely something we need to be talking about as we go into the confirmation battle. It isn’t the end of the world every time one justice from one party or another gets nominated. It is part of a political process. I think we need to stick firm what the history is and constitution provides for and focus on that. Stuart: it has thrown this election into, either, not quite sure the right word to use, but it is just really opened up this election to a whole new issue. Abortion, for example, the election today is not the same as the election was last Thursday or Wednesday, is it?

>> 100% correct and you know that cuts both ways by the way. Conservatives tell you, oh, we think this will galvanize our base. I think our base is pretty galvanized to be quite frank what is at stake with riots on the country. The left will say this will drive our fund-raising and galvanize our race because abortion is like a religious principle on the left. It is not just abortion that is at stake. I’ve been litigating Covid restrictions in many cases. That is in the balance. Right now you have four justices who are willing to consider challenges to restrictions on speech, church, restrictions business being shut down. As roberts is with the liberal wing from the party, one more conservative justice could tip that balance that will be important to a lot of americans as well. There is issues with the administrative state, non-governmental bureaucrats governing both sides. You may see lobbyists pac sitting it out because of those issues, depending who the nominee, him or her position on these issues. We already had a very fraught election. We’ll have a couple of additional issues. Probably more money, outside activism pouring in to influence the outcome of the election and impact the vote. Stuart: I hope we do not see it go on the street with serious civil disruption. I think that is a possibility. Harmeet, always a pleasure. Thanks forebeing with us again. We’ll see you soon.

>> Thank you, stuart. Stuart: check the markets. Now we’re down 800. 823 to be precise.