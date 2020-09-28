Harmeet Dhillon Discusses Media Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Making Money with Charles Payne’ To Discuss Media Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

TRANSCRIPT:

Charles: the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett poised to bring true conservative interpretation of the Constitution. Barrett has stated before that she sticks to the text and speculation over it gets dicey. With this kind ever mentality on the bench could we see landmark cases be overruled? National republican lawmaker association Harmeet Dhillon and trial attorney Heather Hansen. Harmeet, let me begin with you, just asking about judge barrett’s qualifications. Seems to me there is no way anyone can dispute she is qualified for this job?

>> That’s correct. With the exception of a few ill-informed blue check journalists over across the political spectrum seems to focus on timing, not indeed her qualifications. When she elevated to the 7th circuit, she got bipartisan support from the Senate. I think she is highly equaled and eminently suited to be seated. Charles: Heather, I hear a lot of talk, rather, about a harsh hearing here ahead of her, you know, this confirmation period but beyond the legal opinions and the ideas, how would that sort of approach violate to calls ginsburg which by the way was adopted by senator biden.

>> So senator biden put into a rule already part of the cannons of ethics that you can’t ask a judge about their personal opinions or their opinions about something that kay come before them. You’ve seen all of our judges avoid those types of questions by invoking this rule, either explicitly and implicitly. I think she would do the same. We know she has done the same. She was written and spoken about some cases that have come before the court in the past and that may have give us a little inkling how her rulings would be. If she is asked, charles, I don’t think she would answer those questions directly. Charles: do you think she will be asked anyway?

>> Yeah. I do think there is a lot of people who intend to use this as a opportunity for Politics as opposed to the law so I do expect we’ll hear questions about roe v. Wade and what is going on with the Affordable Care Act. I think we may hear questions whether or not something comes before them before the election how she would rule. She is not allowed but under the cannons not to answer those questions. Charles: now we know justice barrett would be the youngest in Supreme Court history. Obviously that means she will hear a whole lot of landmark cases which I know which ones she would most likely have the consequential impact on. Harmeet, your ideas maybe some of these rulings and cases that could actually change in the near term, near future?

>> Sure. I mentioned a few in my fox piece that was published yesterday. I think the first that will come out of the box if she is confirmed prior to the election is going to be the Affordable Care Act argument on November 10th. That is called California versus Texas and in that case Texas has been arguing in the lower courts that because the, the individual mandate fine that was part of the Affordable Care Act has been set to zero under the Trump Administration, there is no tax anymore and justice roberts infamously used the idea that the Affordable Care Act was a tax as opposed to some sort of illegitimate, interstate commerce type of a law to uphold it. That is something that Amy Coney Barrett has criticized in a 2017 law review article that has been widely published and circulated which give us an inkling she might disagree with the chief justice which might Sway the vote in the other direction on this case. Charles: right. Heather, is there a landmark case out there that you think could be changed?

>> You know, I mean, everyone is talking about roe v. Wade, charles. If you look at in 1919, judge barrett spoke specifically about roe v. Wade at a event he doesn’t think a woman’s fundamental right to abortion will be changed. She specifically said that right will be maintained. What she said we may see further restrictions on that right in the future. When we talk about is she going to overturn roe v. Wade, no matter where you fall on that vision the answer to that is probably no. Will she have impact on cases on access to abortions? She is right allist and textualist and follows the Constitution and we expect she will being like judge scalia who she clerked for. Charles: two brilliant legal