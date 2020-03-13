Harmeet Dhillon On Fighting for Free Speech & Reining in Big Tech “Runaway Monopolies”

Harmeet Dhillon was featured on The Epoch Times's "American Thought Leaders" program.

From Dhillon:

"So individual lawyers and individual plaintiffs who are brave and stand up can affect change in even the trillion dollar corporations in America. And that's the unique thing about our legal system. It's that the little guy gets his voice there, whereas the little guy cant buy lobbyists and cant buy policy changes in dc but we do have a great system in America where judges are able to impose some rational limits on runaway monopolies."

