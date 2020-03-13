Harmeet Dhillon: Supreme Court immigration ruling may restore president’s right to enforce laws

Even as the nation is focused on closing the borders to regions affected by coronavirus, the Supreme Court issued a key ruling on a much more controversial border issue, one likely to have more significant, longer-term implications. The high court blocked the Ninth Circuit’s erroneous decision declaring Migrant Protection Protocols – President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy – likely unconstitutional.

At issue is an April 8, 2019, injunction by a U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California. The court considered whether the federal government may require non-Mexican asylum seekers, who arrive via Mexico without sufficient admission documentation, to wait in Mexico until their asylum petitions are approved by an immigration judge.

