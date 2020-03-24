Problematic Women: Ladies, Know Your First Amendment Rights.

The threat to our First Amendment right of free speech is growing. College campuses continue to embrace progressive policies that restrict students’ ability to voice their opinions and beliefs.

Lawyer and First Amendment expert Harmeet Dhillon joins “Problematic Women” to discuss free speech in America and her view of feminism. Listen to the podcast below or read the lightly edited transcript.

Virginia Allen: I am joined by Harmeet Dhillon, lawyer and First Amendment expert. Harmeet, thank you so much for being here.

Harmeet Dhillon: Happy to be here.

Allen: I’d like to begin by hearing a little bit of your own story. You were born in India; you moved to America with your family as a child. What was that transition like for you?

