RNC plans to move forward with conventions amidst coronavirus concerns

RNC plans to move forward with convention amindst coronavirus concerns
Harmeet Dhillon joined KTVU to discuss the RNC's efforts to move forward with its convention amidst ongoing coronavirus concerns.
From Dhillon: Any type of mass gathering will have to be re-examined... We americans are not used to these types of restrictions. Electioneering is a contact sport, so it's a big challenge... Republicans are treating [Trump] like a war-time president. We've really seen a decrease in the criticism of him.