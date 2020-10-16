Dhillon on 2020, Hunter Biden

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Varney & Company’ To Discuss 2020, Hunter Biden

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Calling people before congress is just pomp and circumstance, Stuart. I don’t think that is going to solve this problem, and I would add to what the president said, also YouTube is engaging in the same. So that’s Google. That’s three corporations that control the vast majority of information flow in this country, are not just censoring information, but they are providing campaign assistance and I would call election interference very close to an election. So these are some of the problems. But our courts, when people go in and sue them for breaching their own contracts with their users or for slandering or defaming people with labels about how speech is false, the courts refuse to do anything about it as well. So what we really need is these members of congress to present legislation that the president can sign. Unfortunately, over the last four years they haven’t been willing to do that.

Of course. They’ve made themselves publishers. Look, you will see a lot of conservative think tank people who engage in debates with me over this and they mock me for taking this position, but they take cash from these companies. Let’s be honest, their lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill have been very effective, and they are publishers. When they are deciding what is dangerous and what is not dangerous — and this is the New York Post. Alexander Hamilton founded this newspaper. It’s an ancient newspaper, and for them to censor it is totally outrageous, and they’re doing it strategically, close to the election so that we don’t see damaging information about one party using these fake made-up rules that aren’t part of their terms of service. In any other contract situation with any other corporation that breached its contracts with its users, you could take them to court and sue them. You can’t do that here because of the Communication Decency Act.