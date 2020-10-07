Dhillon on 2020, VP Debate

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Varney & Company’ To Discuss 2020, VP Debate

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

First, somebody has to ask them the question and then follow up. I don’t know that Susan Page is the person to do that but if they were to answer that question I think it would shock a lot of Americans and really reframe this debate. Now, Kamala Harris has been asked the question a few times and she simply shakes her head and gives a sphinx-like smile and that bodes ill for what the answer would be. They probably don’t want the American people to hear that they’d like to radically reshape these institutions that we’ve all become used to, and that prior Democrats have not changed.

They should be, but the problem here is we’ve seen in this election cycle, and we saw people melting down last night, is the mainstream media who are handling these debates are not asking the right questions or in some cases like the first presidential debate asking some very loaded and biased questions of the president and then letting the former vice president get away with skating around the issues. The fact that the two Democrats are avoiding certain landmine issues should be a red flag for many Americans because it would be very easy to say, “No, no, of course we’re not going to pack the court. Why would we do that? Why would we disturb an institution that’s had that composition for nearly two centuries? Why would we want to disturb the balance in the Senate and add four Democrats to the Senate?” So I think you can infer from their silence that they do indeed have radical plans to reshape the future of America, and even the legislation that Kamala Harris has cosponsored in the Senate, the Green New Deal, is a radical re-imagining of our economy and of our country. And so, Americans need to think about that when they have been voting, already voting some and going to the polls in November as well.

He’s asked me that question before actually, and anything is possible. If you were to tell me that he would be bursting out of the hospital in three days better than ever, I would have said, “Wow, God is great.” But, I think actually it is Kamala Harris’s home state. It is an incredibly radical far left, lockdown state right now. So those chances are, I would put them at less than 50/50.