Dhillon on Antifa

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Antifa

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

That is right. On an ongoing basis, he continues to be stalked and he continues to report it to the Portland authorities and they continue to do nothing. By the way, that includes the United States attorney in Portland who I spoke to at the beginning of this process, and so we waited several months. This is really a job for law enforcement because as the other guests have pointed out, law enforcement has the tools to go and surveil, get warrants and all of that. It should have been law enforcement doing this action, not me, but because they refused to do that, we cannot let Andy continue to live under these threats. We’ve take action and I hope through this process that we’ll get some more law enforcement traction to look at this because it is not just Andy, they actually attacked all journalists who dared to question them which makes most of these so-called journalists back off. And then doubling down, our journalists who at the beginning of your segment, who joined in and who are effectively spokespeople for Antifa because of their liberal viewpoints. They protect them and make excuses for them. They demonize Andy and other journalists who criticize them. And then they use those Alinsky tactics to make Andy the enemy. Andy is very brave, we’re proud to represent him, but this is on behalf of all Americans who are threatened by these criminals. It has to stop.