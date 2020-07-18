Dhillon on Biden Staffer Mocking Cops and Calling for Defunding the Police

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Biden Staffer Mocking Cops and Calling for Defunding the Police

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

For one thing, I think it’s absolutely correct to question him, because he has absolutely gone out and embraced redirecting funds to other resources. And what does that mean? That is defunding them, that is taking money away from them and putting it somewhere else. That’s the ordinary meaning of the word. And so he is basically a, empty vessel that the left is projecting all of its most extreme vision on and he’s willing to carry that forward. So I think, I think it’s absolutely correct to pin those words to the principal, which is Joe Biden.

Well, of course they are. But I mean, I want to just temper that a little bit because this is in part a self-inflicted wound that many long term members of Congress in both parties inflict on themselves. Eliot Engel’s mistake included, phoning it in from Maryland where he sheltered during the last several months from trauma for New York State, and then kind of thinking he was off the record, but on a hot mic, saying you wouldn’t bother to be there for a campaign event in New York where not for the fact that he had a challenger. And then, secondly, there’s a charismatic challenger with a good story. I think the man’s story is very positive and impressive. He’s risen from a very tough place, and he’s a public servant. So all of that is a little bit different. But as you mentioned earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is so radically left that even Governor Cuomo is rejecting some of her proposals. And so, I think that is scary times for the Democratic Party regardless of whatever conversations we’re having in this country. The reality is most of America does not want to defund the police. Most of America does not want cop killers and attackers and criminals released from jail and free range without any restrictions. And most of America does not want to see our cities devolve into anarchy and violence and chaos. And so, if that’s what they’re selling, Americans are not going to buy that.