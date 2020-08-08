Dhillon on Biden’s Race Gaffe

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘The Evening Edit’ To Discuss Biden’s Race Gaffe

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Right now on this campaign I would have wished that he had stayed in the basement where they could control him a little bit better. But, Joe Biden has a long history of these types of racial gaffes and I would say racist remarks against African-Americans when he mentioned that he didn’t want his kids to grow up in a racial jungle, during integration struggles against Indian-Americans, people from my background and their accents and belonging in 7/11s, telling Charlamagne tha God that if people did not support him, they are not true democrats and now most recently by pandering to the Latino communities and praising their diversity, he has insulted the African-American communities and proven that democrats take that vote for granted and as president said they shouldn’t do that because they deserve better.

Right. Well, I think that junkie remark, I would put that into the bucket of cognitive failures. But, of course, there’s a latent racism there as some democratic strategists have pointed out and commentators from the African-American community that as some white racists from the Democrat party age, they stop hiding what they believe. And I think, you know, that’s a function that we’d see with some people with cognitive disabilities. I’m not a doctor, but I think Biden has been saying stuff like this for his entire political career, and he’s saying it now more carelessly and, in fact, not understanding the damage he’s doing. You know, it’s really important for what his strategists are whispering in his ear is, “You have to get that Latino vote.” But he’s doing it in such a clumsy pandering way, I think he’s turning everybody off, and all minorities and all voters really need to take a second look at him.

Cringe-worthy. It’s really a disgraces, frankly, that his relatives and his friends are allowing him to run for president at this point. I think that the man is not cognitively fit to do that, and we know why democrats don’t want the former vice president to be debating, because he will pile on and make more and more of these abusive types of mistakes that show that the Democratic Party has taken the African-American vote for granted. They view them as part of the democratic plantation. And even if to the point where one of his main running mate candidates, Kamala Harris, she comes from the Caribbean, she’s from Jamaica, her family. And so, you know, not acknowledging the basic facts of the diversity and beauty of thought and of backgrounds of all of our communities in America is an insult. It shows that he is not fit and he’s totally out of touch.