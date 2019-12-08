Dhillon on Big Tech in 2020 Race

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to Discuss Big Tech in 2020 Race

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

I represented several clients who have been subject to this censorship and a whistleblowers inside the company who have described the tools of censorship that they use and so this 300 ads as you said may seem insignificant, but what it signifies as all censorship does, is that if somebody doesn’t toe the line of unwritten rules, they will be punished. The Trump campaign was very successful using targeting and other tools that are openly available and that Google still allows the non-political context in 2016 and that fact that they’ve abruptly changed these rules recently to tuck away the targeting. It’s obvious. Absolutely.

When these companies put together, controlled digital advertising market, there is a monopoly situation, a duopoly situation, United States Department of Justice really needs to step in and accelerate their efforts here because we will lose our speech. Now, this type of thing is common in China where Google and probably Facebook are trying to expand their reach, it’s not common in America yet and it should never be allowed here and so we really need to be vigilant about this regardless of whose speech is being censored, Laura

He’s 100% correct, Laura. I mean, members of Congress, to be very blunt, are functionally illiterate when it comes to these tech issues. You’ve seen these in the hearings when they questioned Zuckerberg and others. Or both. And their staff is even worse and there is a revolving door. I’m sounding the alarm. This is a crisis and Republicans and Conservatives need to wake up and smell the coffee. This is not about libertarian philosophy; this is about our future as a country.

Thank you, Laura.