Dhillon on Campaign Interference

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ To Discuss Campaign Interference

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

What you’re seeing here is big tech, giving a big assist to one side at the expense of free speech and transparency. And to be clear, Tucker, they know that the President utilized this media to communicate with voters directly in 2016. And when, and they’re not going to let it happen again as easily as it did before. And so meanwhile, Americans have become inured to this censorship and the government’s doing nothing about it. So we have a real problem on our hands.

The problem here, Tucker, as you’ve covered on your show many times is that politicians talk out of both sides of their mouths. And I mean, politicians in both parties. They take cash from the big tech companies – Google, Twitter and Facebook. The lobbyists, hordes are descending and welcome in Capitol Hill at all times. And many of the staffers on Capitol Hill and even in the White House are interested in that revolving door that gets them a big salary triple what they’re earning now or more when they leave government. And so that is a confluence of factors. Meanwhile, the FEC has not caught up with this new technology. And there are no rules governing what looks to me and you like a, in kind contribution from these companies to these campaigns and at a great expense to our democracy. You know, one side is allowed to use effective ads and mock our president, the other side is labeled as manipulating speech, when in fact, we’re simply showing the words of Joe Biden, which are really deeply troubling. And so, you know, and this goes much deeper Tucker, when you look at the coronavirus, Zero Hedge was a website that was showing the truth about that, and its origins in China, it’s now been banned from Twitter. And so there are very sinister implications of allowing these companies to manipulate and show exactly and choose exactly what speech we can see as Americans.

Thank you, Tucker.