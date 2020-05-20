Dhillon on CA’s Need for Federal Aid To Pay First Responders

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss CA’s Need for Federal Aid To Pay First Responders

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Shannon, this is classic manipulation. It’s almost like one of those hostage movies where you know there’s a gun held to the head of somebody if they don’t do x. And in reality, California has been suffering from deficit spending for many years Gavin Newsom has accelerated that at the same time that he’s cutting the money to all those disabled people and dependent people. He’s also slashing the budget of the courts. He’s also threatening the jobs of these first responders. He’s also keeping alive this $100 billion boondoggle bullet train project. He’s also spending money on all kinds of other boondoggles and things that do not return. And a lot of the state’s problem right now is not due to the COVID disease and the crisis. It is due to his response to it. It is due to him shutting down our economy and imposing economic misery and 18% unemployment on California. It didn’t need to be that way. It needs to stop now. I think he’s getting it. But making threats like that to the President, I don’t think is really fair to the states that are more fiscally responsible in California.

Right. Well, what’s really interesting, Shannon, as you know, as a lawyer following this is that there’s a circuit split being set up in a split between even state courts here, a lot of courts in the Midwest and in the south, like North Carolina over the weekend have ruled that religious liberty is not suspended during a constitutional crisis like this, health crisis like this, but other states in California – three cases that I’ve been involved with here, they have held that religious liberties can be suspended in this time, and looks like the Oregon Supreme Court is temporarily ruling that way too. But I think over time, as this disease begins to play out and lessen, I think that it’s going to be harder to sustain that position. Ultimately, United States Supreme Court is probably going to have to rule on this issue, Shannon.