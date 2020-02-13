Dhillon on Dem New Hampshire Primaries, Socialism

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox News To Discuss Dem New Hampshire Primaries, Socialism

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

He is worried, James Carville is worried but the young people who we’re talking about here just rolled their eyes and say “OK, Boomer” when they hear this type of back to the past commentary. When you look at the results tonight in New Hampshire, Shannon, you see that Bernie had a very strong showing in the urban areas and not so much in the wealthy rural areas and he also had by far a dominating showing amongst under 45 very liberal voters. So what we’ve come out of is that Bernie Sanders’ strong showing is really the future of the Democratic Party and the kind of moderate, you know tweak around the edges that Ethan just described, that’s not the core of the party anymore. The party has gone hard left. This is going to be a real problem as they move forward and I see with these two showings that Bernie Sanders really is the front runner of the Democratic Party, he represents the future. Donald Trump tweeted today, he’s the one with the energy and he’s the one with the young voters.

Thanks Shannon.