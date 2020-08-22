Dhillon on Dems Attempt To Appeal to Women

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Dems Attempt To Appeal to Women

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

No, I mean, and I am from San Francisco but let me tell you, I grew up in North Carolina where I’m speaking to you from and division of America that we saw the last four days at the DNC bears no relation to what most Americans see as our country today and where they want it to be. It was a combination of Hollywood celebrities and negative politicians and a very bleak picture of America when soccer moms and people who are undecided on these swing states were looking at what the Democrats have to offer. Getting rid of bail, getting rid of the police, getting rid of ICE, getting rid of their healthcare choices, getting rid of border controls. I don’t think most American women were concerned about the futures of their families are going to go for that. I don’t think they’re going to be able to identify with Kamala Harris and how she got to power and where she is and what her negative vision is. And so, they made a lot of mistakes there. They could have brought women from the heartland, some women who spoke from the heart and painted a positive vision. They blew that opportunity with their divisive vulcanization and politics of division, Laura.

Yeah. Absolutely right, Laura. People around the world, people of faith, most people of faith will tell you that they are a person who believes in God first and then country and then party. That’s certainly how I feel. I can’t identify with a party and frankly most people of faith can’t where one of their religious tenets of their faith is killing children in the womb. That is something that Kamala Harris has stood for to the point of prosecuting my client, journalist David Daleiden who exposed the fetal part trafficking practices of Planned Parenthood and National Abortion Federation. And so, that’s what she stands for. There is no room, there is no big tent in their party, there is no room for different viewpoints. It is all a dogma and agenda. No choices. No shades of gray. It is black-and-white and it is ugly.