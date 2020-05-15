Dhillon on Elon Musk and the Left’s Tyranny During Crisis

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Elon Musk and the Left’s Tyranny During Crisis

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

The problem here that we are seeing is there’s all kinds of different rules that are being applied to people depending on their position and their access to authority, Laura, and that is really the problem. You mentioned Elon Musk and the fact that because he was able to basically throw a fit and he’s a very big employer in a county, he was able to get the rules changed just for him and he’s able to prove that he can operate safely, but the half million barbers, nail stylists and others who I represent in California are not able to do that. They don’t have that kind of access. They are small businesses and they are left out in the dust. The types of civil rights violations that your prior guest talked about, they are happening all over the country, they’re even happening in red states. In neighboring Idaho, there is a $7-million contract for contact tracers in a state with almost no cases. So this is power that is going to the heads of red and blue state officials and governors and it’s out of control. And we really rely on those cases, Laura, to go to the courts. The federal courts are supposed to be the refuge when the states violate your rights and unfortunately so far we’ve had a pretty mixed result, Laura, in that regard but we are going to keep filing lawsuits, we’re going to keep fighting and then hopefully find one of those judges who will help us.

He does have a case, Laura. The way he described it, he was first asked to take down his video. So the target was his protected speech. He’s entitled to his opinion and on top of that, he and every other police officers taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. The Constitution comes before the orders of a governor or any petty official. So I think that he does have a case. He has a case for violation of his First Amendment rights, civil rights, due process and probably some Washington state constitutional and statutory protections as well. We’re looking at a case like this in California as well, Laura.