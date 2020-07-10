Dhillon on Flynn Case

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Flynn Case

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

They shouldn’t because this case, and the ordeal of General Flynn has been dragged out long enough, and the judge has clearly overstepped his boundaries. What’s nothing, there’s nothing ordinary about this case. It’s an extraordinary case where the government has said it did not have a basis for the prosecution and the government’s job is to prosecute or not prosecute. It’s not the judge’s job to second guess that and that’s a 2016 case out of the DC circuit called Fokker. And so, when the judge decided he wasn’t going to take that and simply appoint his own third party to argue for the government, that’s really when it got crazy. And that’s where I think, prompted the DC circuit to take the extraordinary measure of ordering mandamus in this case. So that should stand but I would not be surprised, given the makeup of the DC circuit, if they do take it up on.

Well, of course, it’s political. It’s bizarre that Judge Sullivan would appoint as his friend of the court, a judge who has written an op-ed critical of Flynn. That’s outrageous. There couldn’t be a clear case of bias. By the way, the taxpayer is paying for all of this shenanigans that Judge Sullivan is doing here. This is really an example of the four corners offense here. They’re just running out the clock and they’re hoping that they’ll be able to drag this controversy out past the election. That’s a disgrace and that’s very political.

Someone who’s not a partisan, who’s writing op-eds.

