Dhillon on Google Tracking Your Movements Amid Pandemic and COVID-19 Models

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Google Tracking Your Movements Amid Pandemic and COVID-19 Models

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

It shouldn’t Laura. Google has been fined billions of dollars in the EU and Google has been sued for hundreds of millions and even more in the United States for violating people’s privacy. It’s really part of their business plan. That’s what they do. I have zero confidence that Google is going to keep that data anonymous and zero confidence that overreaching governments aren’t going to try to get that data from Google as soon as possible. And that’s a fourth amendment issue. It’s a privacy issue. It’s a civil rights issue and it’s an existential one Laura.