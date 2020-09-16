Dhillon on Gov. Newsom Signing Bill Changing Sex Offender Law

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night’ with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Gov. Newsom Signing Bill Changing Sex Offender Law

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

First of all, I disagree with what the law was before, which was that judges have discretion to classify sex between a 24-year old man and a 14-year old child as something that doesn’t require registering a sex offense registry. Now, the reason for those registries is not punishment. It’s to warn the rest of the public that there’s a sexual predator who has a predilection for pedophilia, living in your neighborhood. There’s a public safety reason for that. Well, Scott Wiener, my state senator in San Francisco decided that we should broaden the exemptions from registration and so now men or women who have sex with a child, and it does not have to include vaginal intercourse, but could be any type of intercourse, they also can get away with not registering in the sex offense registry. This is making the public less safe. That’s what it is. And, there’s all this talk about discrimination, etc., etc. Nobody should be defending sex between 24-year olds, 22-year olds and children. It’s disgusting and normal people know that. So I think this is a terrible development in California law but not surprising.