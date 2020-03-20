Dhillon on Governmental Authorities During a Pandemic

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Governmental Authorities During a Pandemic

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

What the governor just said is interesting, in fact, he’s, I think, taking the right approach which is suggesting really when you look at what he said today, it’s not an order, it does not have the force of criminal law and nobody’s going to be arrested for violating his dictate today. However, in the Bay area counties where I live and John lives, we actually have criminal penalties associated with violating the orders that various counties have put into place throughout California. And so, I frankly question the legality of those but in general right now, three or four days into this situation, people are so far largely respecting it certainly here in this rural community where I’m calling you from but even in San Francisco where my office is located, so far people are, a week from now I think, check-in you might see a different situation.

It resonates with me all right as a small business owner in San Francisco and I do think that the fact that this is causing economic devastation and frankly a reliance on the government to bail us out is a feature and not a bug of the reasons why local democratic officials are gleefully jumping on the bandwagon. As I’ve written publicly, Shannon, these are the same people who refused to keep the streets safe even in a health care situation for the homeless, who refuse to keep citizens safe from illegal aliens spreading throughout the state of California committing crimes and are wanted by ICE, and from people who are accused of corruption and other issues. They love this crisis. It’s making them look strong. In reality you are talking about millions of people who are going to be out of work in the few weeks as a result of this, businesses destroyed, many will never come back. This is devastation in California and there is a zero discussion of the cost-benefit analysis or any Due Process associated with these orders that I do believe they are unconstitutional as a result.