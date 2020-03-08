Dhillon on Hillary and Bill Clinton, Sexism

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to Discuss Hillary and Bill Clinton, Sexism

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

What can I say, the narrative today that Elizabeth Warren could not get the nomination for the Democrats because they are sexists. Their prior nominee was a woman, a woman who was an apologist for a rapist and a sexual harasser for decades. So I don’t think that is the problem, I think the Democrats need to come to their double stand, grip for their double standard on this issue and we need to be looking towards women and men who respect all people and don’t pander and engage in this type of exploitation of any person.

Whose fault is that? Let’s focus on whose fault is that, that is the Democratic Party who did that. By the way, Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race.

It won’t be a woman who would lied about her race, it won’t be a woman who was cringe-worthy pandering every day, and it won’t be a woman who betrayed her base to turn the way that Elizabeth Warren did.

Exactly right Tammy, this whining, this excuse making does not advance women. In fact, it sets us back. This idea that women will only vote for women and that if men don’t vote for hectoring woman, that they are sexist. In 2020 we don’t need help. We don’t need help. We should compete on our own basis.