Dhillon on Hunter Biden’s Child Support Deal

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Hunter Biden’s Child Support Deal

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Absolutely. Only in a situation where your name is being mentioned repeatedly on television with this type of a rapid white flag be waived like this, Laura, in real life. These types of cases don’t settle that easily and completely.

Well, I think we all know why Laura, I mean this whole Hunter Biden and Biden family situation has been shrouded in the trappings of power and that is why he has been declared kind of off limits. When you look up Wikipedia for example, all the mainstream media stories and sources about Hunter Biden specifically describe the president’s hits on him as debunked and meritless. There is no evidence to support that he did anything wrong with Burisma, so it’s all baked into the narrative. But this judge wasn’t having it. When the guy puts in an affidavit, saying “I’m broke. I have no money.” And the girlfriend is able to say, according to the media you are making plenty of money, he capitulated very quickly and this avoided discovery dispute. It avoided a whole media circus over that, but it’s not over for him. At some point, he’s either going to have to settle this case in a permanent fashion without going through any type of court proceedings or he’s going to have to continue to answer these questions.

Yeah, absolutely. Hunter Biden owes everything that he has in life to his dad and his last name, so I think it’s a fair point.