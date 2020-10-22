Dhillon on Hunter Biden’s Email Controversy

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night’ with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Hunter Biden’s Email Controversy

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

He should bring it up in the following way, the real issue is not Hunter Biden and all of his weirdness and his personal problems and his drug addiction and so forth, it’s whether Joe Biden is a pay to play politician. Whether he has sold out his country previously, which these are the documents that we’re looking at, and whether he would do that in the White House. That is a big, big question. It would be political malpractice not to raise it, and so I certainly hope that in that context the president talks about all the evidence that we have seen, which is quite a bit, the ongoing investigations, and ask Joe Biden to answer the question that none of the mainstream media seems to be able to get him to answer, which is “Are you selling out the country and do you operate for cash?”

Absolutely, he should because he has a strong record on foreign policy. I think Americans care about that. To Jason’s point, obviously the 90 minutes of the debate should not be focused on Hunter Biden’s laptop and Joe Biden’s alleged corruption. But in the course of answering questions, I think the president is very daft to getting in jabs and I’m sure that we’re going to hear some there. But, it’s absolutely correct that he needs to focus on a closing argument on his strong points. The fact that we have not gone into another endless war and the president is bringing troops home, a lot of Americans care about that and that’s a great selling point. I think he has something good to say on all those other topics as well. So hopefully we’ll hear more, a little bit of exchange than we did in some of the last exchanges we’ve had on the campaign trail and the president will make his case.