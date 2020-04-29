Dhillon on Immigration

Harmeet K. Dhillon Appears on ‘FOX & Friends First’ To Discuss Immigration

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

I don’t like the fact that this plan violates the California constitution as well as state and federal law. Our constitution does not allow the governor to hand a big chunk of cash, in this case $75 million to nonprofits to handout which is his plan and separately folks are not eligible for unemployment benefits which is what the governor’s calling this cash handout if they are in the country and working illegally, those are two big problems with the plan.

I think there were 14 million calls to our unemployment office over the last couple of weeks. People cannot get through for days and some of them, those who are independent contractors are still waiting six weeks into this for the government to put up the right form for them to claim their benefits so people are pretty outraged that the governor who was talking about getting a handout from the federal government to bailout California is simply handing out cash to folks who are not entitled to it in federal and state law.

The entitlement is the question. We’re going to have over 20% unemployment here shortly and so Americans are entitled to those jobs. That’s why we have these federal laws. If Congress wants to change those laws, we can certainly try to change them but those are the laws on the books and this is unconstitutional and illegal.

The governor has to respond today, tomorrow rather, to the court and then we’re going to respond on Friday, and then California Supreme Court is going to consider whether it wants to have a full oral argument on this matter or whether it wants to tell the governor that this is unconstitutional without going further or that it is constitutional. So it’s going to be decided pretty quickly, one way or the other.