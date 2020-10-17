Dhillon on Immunity Reform for Social Media Giants

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night’ with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Immunity Reform for Social Media Giants

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

That’s the shocking part. And I would agree, and some of the commentary has also talked about some other salacious information on those laptops. I don’t care about that. What really matters and Hunter Biden’s sort of life doesn’t matter. What matters is, was Joe Biden peddling influence, or was he the subject of influence peddling operations there? It looks like it in at least two instances, the Burisma incident, and now this Chinese incident that has come out today, with the big H getting 10%. And, we see from a different text message that Hunter Biden apparently said to one of his children, that there’s also a reference there that Hunter Biden has to basically kick back a percentage of his salaries and all these other companies that his dad’s friends helped him get to Joe Biden. So these are two shocking incidents and the fact that there’s no denials is very troubling.

Yes, Sohrab is exactly correct. And, not only is it unfair what they’re doing, it should be illegal. But over the last several years, Republicans in Congress, and even the Department of Justice have failed to do anything that they should have done to cut back the protections these social media companies have. It’s corporate welfare. And as a result of that, New York Post and others who are victims can’t sue them directly. I’ve tried to sue Twitter for violating its own terms of service, and they raised that shield, so that needs to change. Otherwise, we’ll have these big tech companies deciding the outcomes of all of our elections going forward, which is unacceptable. Thank you, Shannon.