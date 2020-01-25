Dhillon on Impeachment, 2020

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Cavuto Coast to Coast’ To Discuss Impeachment, 2020

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Well obviously, Charles, and when you have the government footing the bill for all of this, you’re going to see inflation in those prices as well. And you’re also, you know, if the program is to simply wipe out the debt, you are going to see that availability of funding close down, not to mention demoralizing all the parents like that poor dad who pointed out that his responsible behavior is basically being met with a slap in the face by Elizabeth Warren’s proposed policy.

Right. Absolutely right. It is out of control. The inflation is driven by the easy availability of money guaranteed by the government and a lot of people are getting degrees that are worthless and nobody is really talking about that. So we really need to address the core problem of why is education so expensive in this country. It is driven by a lot of these funding issues that Elizabeth Warren is blind to apparently.

Absolutely.

Right.

Well, I think the president’s team is a great team. I’m in touch with them and you are going to see them put on a vigorous defense of the president that is going to respond to the charges that the Democrats raised. Now, as we all know, it is not the president’s burden to disprove their fake allegations. It is their burden to prove their case. As we can see by them repeating the same very poor case over and over again, every day, for the last three days, they don’t have a case, and I’m understanding from the people on the president’s team, watching the reactions of the senators, both sides, that they are tuning out. So their jury is tuning out.

Who can blame them, it’s so bad.

My pleasure.