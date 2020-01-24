Dhillon on Impeachment

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Impeachment

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

No. It’s total gibberish, Laura, and those trial lawyers are looking at this and just cringing. It is absolutely a violation of every principle that we hold dear. Yes, as Sol said, there are deadlines, judges impose rules, there is due process, and there are no surprise witnesses. This isn’t Perry Mason in real life. So the whole thing is just such a grab bag of mismatch of garbage that it really reflects poorly on the Congress as a body and on the entire process. I’m afraid it’s going to undermine Americans’ respect for the entire system of government that we have.

I agree with you, Laura, but I also agree that this is probably a political decision by the fence sitters on the Republican side, but it is not the end of the world, because we have tools. In real court, there will be a motion for summary judgment after evidences, and I hope we don’t get that far but there are opportunities along the way to dismiss a defective prosecution, and so hopefully we’ll be able to do that after these people are placated with this initial vote. But when we open up witness lists, hopefully it will be reciprocal.

We all agree on that.