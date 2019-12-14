Dhillon on Impeachment Hearing

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox News’ ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss the Impeachment Hearing

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Well, I think her big effort was actually to stave off this impeachment. I think she’s too smart to be the person who has pushed this but she’s been pushed into it. So, I think she’s been weak from the moment of the 2018 election and though she won power back, she has been pushed further and further and further to left. So, to me, just like you said Laura, she looks like her body is rejecting it. She looked like a hostage to me. She’s a hostage of the situation. She knows it’s going to end badly. Looking at how many bodies are going to be there on the floor.

Well, I think she has weakened over time. At this point she’s probably wondering why she didn’t hang it up at the last election but the left has gotten further and further and further away from civil rights. I mean, Alan and I are both old enough to remember when it was the left who thought that people should have Due Process and should have the right to confront their accusers, and that Constitution mattered and now they’ve thrown that out the door. And so, the new left does not care about any of that. They only care about power. They don’t care about the country or the future. She’s in the grip of that, Laura. She’s trying – she’s been cutting deals. We all know living on Capitol… I don’t think she can do it.

Yeah. That’s right.

Right. These people are shredding the Constitution, Laura. Like Alan said, this is unmoored, it’s untethered, it’s pure political expression of power. It is going to have lasting consequences for this country. They do not want them to have any Due Process, they want it to be a crime to resist subpoenas. That’s our human right under the Constitution. If you question something, you have the right to adjudicate that. They are trying to deter future presidents from exercising those constitutional rights. An exchange that for what? For Adam Schiff getting people up’s phone records and ignoring due process? That’s what we are looking at in this country, Laura. This process is really a shame and a stain on the Democrats.