Dhillon on Kamala Harris

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Kamala Harris

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Sure. Well, she started out in a promising way. She ran against her very left boss, Terence Hallinan, for district attorney, and she was a top on crime prosecutor. She immediately betrayed those promises when she came into office, refused to prosecute cop killers with the death penalty and triple murderers, was only harsh on frankly people of color, African-Americans, and other people being prosecuted for petty drug crimes, really fell under her boot. She was trying to create a record for running for a higher office, and she did that and she’s done that with the help of her powerful alliances with powerful men throughout her career. And so, as Attorney General, I oppose her in a major civil rights case, where she was on the wrong side of a religious liberty matter and she had to ultimately settle it after national pressure. So, her reputation in California as a prosecutor, you talk to defense attorneys and other prosecutors, it was a bad reputation, hands off, always eyes on the next prize, always looking for the next gig, really a poor record, and as soon as she came into decision to run for president, boy, did she flip-flop, as Ari has pointed out in his Twitter threat on this issue, She has reversed herself on so many different positions on everything from drugs, to criminal justice, to felons being able to vote, including from prison. So, it’s been absolutely crazy, and so, you know, her legacy as a prosecutor is a terrible one, and I say that talking to many of my Democrat friends. That’s what we can expect in office that she will say what she needs to do.

Yeah, I think this is going to be a little brutal, but the reputation she has among the Indian-American community, is she is Indian-American at an Indian-American thrown fundraiser and that’s it. She forgets her heritage in every other way, and the case I mentioned was for a Sikh plaintiff who she didn’t care about that guy from India and his background, and so, I think it’s going to be not get a lot of votes for them. But, like I’ve said, she’s a shape shifter and this is all about what room she’s in, she’s going to play to that room and pander to that room, but she doesn’t have any true roots.

It should run — it should send a chill down the spine of every First Amendment activist, as Mollie mentioned, she loves to throw journalists in jail, black people in jail, people of minor offenses in jail, people in Twitter jail, I guess. If that’s the America you want, with the government telling you what you can think and what you can say, then Kamala Harris is the president for you, and president I think is what they are really looking for, because Joe Biden does not look like he can even make it to Election Day, much less through four years.