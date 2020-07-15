Dhillon on L.A. Mayor’s Another Shutdown

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss L.A. Mayor’s Another Shutdown

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Absolutely, Laura. I think that’s their M.O. By the way, one of the examples is the election this year. That would be a good way to terrorize people and shut them down. So Eric Garcetti is speaking the message of his owners and the owners of the Democratic party in California which is the California Teachers union, by far, the most powerful lobbyists. Their demands to open the schools in any fashion even the bastardized hybrid fashion that you just mentioned, Laura, includes Medicare for all, defunding the police, and on and on. All kinds that have nothing to do with educating our children. And Laura, even before this crisis, California was already in a dismal state with regard to literacy. Fewer than 25% of our fourth-graders can read properly. And they just settled a suit. It was a state between literacy activists and the state this year, because of the equal protection violations. The fact that students in poorer school districts or people who have disadvantaged, or people from certain English as a second language, what have you, are not getting educated. That’s before COVID. Imagine what it’s going to be like when they don’t have individualized attention, when their individual education plans are not being honored by the state. This is going to cause massive physical harm to students. Schools are the only resort for many families with students who may be suffering from different things that are only perceived when they come to school, Laura.