Dhillon on Lockdown Backlash in Conservative Newport Beach, CA

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Lockdown Backlash in Conservative Newport Beach, CA

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Thanks Shannon, happy to be here. Absolutely, Shannon, all of the coastal towns in Orange County have actually been monitoring this very carefully and it’s not just the one that you just showed, but we have other evidence to show that the density on that weekend was about one-third or less than what it is on a crowded fourth of July weekend. And so what the governor relied on is a really very misleading photograph taken with a zoomed lens at foot level which is not how people typically look at these things, and it is artificial. It is disturbing in a nation state as Gavin Newsom calls it a 40 million people, but he is making policy affecting 3.2 million people on the basis of misleading photograph. That’s not how it should be done. That’s why we went to court in these two different cases and we’re going to keep fighting until we make sure that this does not happen again, that at his whim he can shut off the access to the beaches which is protected by the Constitution, Shannon.

Absolutely, and Shannon, and all of us are lawyers on this panel, he is treating the citizens of San Diego County and the citizens of Ventura County, both of which are nearby and have the beaches open differently than the citizens of Orange County. Are their lives more valuable or less valuable? They are all citizens of California. So he is really making political arguments, he’s really punishing Orange County citizens because the county supervisors want to open up earlier. And what’s the next county? What’s the next jurisdiction to be punished? We cannot live like this. We are adults. We are entitled to Due Process, equal protection, the First Amendment right to visit the beach and travel as well. And so we will be fighting to make sure that this does not happen again in California whether he opens these beaches or not, and he hasn’t opened all of them yet. He would like the court to think that, but in fact most of them are not, all of them are not open yet. And none of them are open fully as they are in some other counties, Shannon.

Thank you, Shannon.