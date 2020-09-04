Dhillon on Nancy Pelosi’s Hair Salon Visit

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night’ with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Nancy Pelosi’s Hair Salon Visit

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Of course it is. And by the way, her statement and the statement of the stylist was debunked this afternoon by the owner of the salon who wasn’t even in the state when Pelosi booked herself in. The rules don’t apply to Nancy Pelosi but they apply to everybody else. People like me who live in San Francisco, we’ve been doing our own hair, own blowouts for the last five months because every woman in California knows exactly which counties you can go to, to get what services legally, and we’re abiding by those rules. But what was most galling to the salon owner is that she had her visit, which nobody begrudges an elderly lady getting her hair done, but had her visit without a mask, hours before she went on television lecturing the rest of the world about it. And, that’s really the hypocrisy. The fact that she’s now trying to blame the beleaguered owner of the salon is shameful, and she should be held accountable.

Pelosi walked into the trap set by her own hypocrisy and she’s the one who’s lecturing America every day. There’s a good Trump ad – yes, she made it into the Trump ads, about the hundred times she’s lectured America about this. Look, there are different rules indoor, they’re different rules outdoor but whatever they are they’re definitely applicable to somebody in your face doing your hair so there’s really no excuse for Nancy Pelosi’s conduct here.

Well, I’m puzzled on a number of fronts. First of all, he’s the lead suspect and Portland Police have not issued a BOLO or be on the lookout for this guy. Secondly, what are these journalists thinking? I mean, would they have gratefully taken a interview with a wanted killer in another circumstance? And, this guy is free and shot that man which he admitted to tonight on Vice because in three prior recent gun charges, Portland arrested him and let him go. The blood is on the hands of the City of Portland.

KKK has got nothing to do with this. That’s garbage. Thank you.