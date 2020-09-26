Dhillon on New Information About FBI Malfeasance in Russia Probe

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night’ with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss New Information About FBI Malfeasance in Russia Probe

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

There are so many revelations that came out in the last 36 hours or so, including that 302 interview with William Barnett, but so many others with text messages with the names redacted between different FBI agents who “called the investigation a going down rabbit holes.” Lawyers from the DOJ and from the investigations engaging in conspiracy theories. So quite apart from the details of this, Shannon, which show that this whole FISA warrant was predicated on information from a suspected Russian spy working at the Brookings Institution for several years, what you have is the FBI agents who are supposed to be the ones who are eager and chasing down leads and then going to lawyers to get warrants, it was the other way around. It was lawyers pushing down to the FBI agents, the desire to get this information. That’s upside down. That’s the opposite of how it’s supposed to be. That’s very troubling. These people subverted the entire process from top to bottom.

Yeah, the problem is this person was a suspected Russian spy who was working for one of these so called think tanks in Washington, he was under investigation. The FBI knew that and the FBI did not disclose that to the FISA court. This is a gross abuse of Carter Page’s civil rights. It is outrageous. It isn’t just sort of different opinions as Bradley has put it. This is a machine that had as its goal, the destruction and overthrow of the Trump administration and getting human beings and destroying their lives in that process. And this is not how our system is supposed to work. When FBI agents close to a situation say, “You know what, this is all garbage. We should close it.” That’s what should happen. That’s not what happened here.

I guess lying to the FISA court is not acceptable ever.

