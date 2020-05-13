Dhillon on Opening Up California Again

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Opening Up California Again

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

The lawsuit, Shannon, dates back to the fact that when the governor initially classified California’s economy as either essential or nonessential, he did not engage in any Due Process in doing that, the classifications are not rationally related to the goal that we all share of protecting public health and there is no compensation or consideration for the fact that these business owners have a property interest under constitutional law and their licenses. And three months, four months, six months later, they are stripped of their ability to earn a living at all which is a human right. So we are suing under the state and federal constitution because many people are allowed to operate, many businesses are allowed to operate with zero training on health and safety. All of the clients I am representing, half a million of them in this new lawsuit have either 350 up to 1600 hours of training including extensive training in health and safety including spotting diseases. So it’s irrational to ban them when they can actually operate as many other states are operating with safety precautions while allowing people with zero training to operate in California.

Look, I mean, what Richard said is sort of the emotional fallback, but let’s based it to facts and science. These are heavily regulated industries, they are inspected for safety and cleanliness every day. And they are far more safe than many of the businesses that the governor of California is allowing to operate right now. Listen, Shannon, I think none of my people who are professionals, who are doing this business want anybody to be sick, least of all themselves, or their customers, or their workers. So you have to trust the professionals to know that they are very interested in going forward with safety mechanisms, face shields, making people wait outside in their cars, getting rid of magazines, clearing the waiting areas. All of these things can be done. They are being done in other states and in other countries that are coping with this disease, and we must allow science and not emotion to dictate the next steps forward. And let’s not forget the Constitution which has a lot to say about this as well.