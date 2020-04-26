Dhillon on Planned Aid to Illegal Immigrants

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Fox and Friends’ to Discuss Planned Aid to Illegal Immigrants

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

The governor, last week, Gavin Newsom, announced that because the several hundred thousand, potentially over a million undocumented workers in California who are out of work, are ineligible under federal and state law for unemployment benefits that he was going to use $75 million of California taxpayer money to hand to these illegal aliens through a network of nonprofits that he designates and is also raising some money from his foundation friends at some of the big tech companies. This violates our state constitution in California because it is giving out taxpayer dollars through non-government entities and it also violates state and federal laws I mentioned, and none of the states are allowed to do this unless they pass a specific law allowing this, which they have not. We at the Center for American liberty sued to stop this and this California Supreme Court ordered the governor to respond next week. So we’re waiting for the governor’s defense of this.

Yes. That’s the way he wants to do it but laundering that money in a slush fund through nonprofits doesn’t cure the problem and it’s been long illegal under federal law. It’s a federal criminal offense for anybody to give this money out, in cash. You can give them health benefits, you can give food in kind, that type of thing for an emergency purpose but giving out cash like this as if they were citizens is inconsistent with current law.

I don’t think it will. You can’t deny the emotional appeal. You can see why the governor goes right there as opposed to talking about this specific, unconstitutional issues that I mentioned in our lawsuit of the Center for American Liberty. So he needs to really defend that. He has friends who are contributing $50 million for this purpose. For the $75 million that are going to be handed out, he could just ask those friends to donate $75 million if that’s the purpose. But in fact, this is only going to cover a fraction of those California workers who are undocumented and so I think this is just the tip of the iceberg and he really intends to ask for a lot more money to be appropriated, which is even more illegal.