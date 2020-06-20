Dhillon on Rally vs. Protests

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Rally vs. Protests

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

I think it is very interesting how the same publication did not have the same type of pearl-clutching hysteria over the protests and riots that have taken place over the last two weeks throughout the United States. Just two weeks ago, in Los Angeles for example, we had over a 100,000 people come together and exercise their First Amendment right to protest and I didn’t read any articles like this. So here, the Trump administration has done a great job in guiding the country to suppressing the spread of this disease and we’ve flatten the curve and the state of Oklahoma has actually been open for business largely for 57 days. I heard the governor talked about that earlier tonight. So there are precautions in place, there’s 19,000 people in this. We believe in choice in America. If you don’t want to go to an event like this, don’t go. In fact, most Americans will not be attending this event. I think people should really focus on their own health, and their own business, and their own safety, and not have this double standard about this type of First Amendment protective activity, which is really important in an election year.

Well, we don’t square it, which is why I’ve gone to court 15 times to challenge governors, governor of Hawaii just today, I had a hearing in Hawaii and in around country particularly in blue states, the governor of California banned all protests in California, even socially distanced mass protest. I’m now briefing this case in the Ninth Circuit and a lot of First Amendment lawyers are supporting our position as of the United States Department of Justice. It is important even in crisis to tailor the government’s response to the Constitution and to preventing this specific harm, not overbroad, not to the point where people are going to ignore it. I didn’t hear Richard name-calling when there was a 100,000 people in streets not social distancing, which by the way is one of the things that the doctors suggest and guess what? We have had zero incidents of people being hospitalized as a result of that, so I think as you’re going to hear later in the show, more cases and more infection is simply a result of more testing. There’s a lot of asymptomatic cases out there, and people should make their own decision about this and be allowed to do that. It’s 19,000 people, let these people do what they want to do.