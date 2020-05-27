Dhillon on Reopening Churches, Gretchen Whitmer, and Northam’s Order on Mask Use

Pastor Bobby Bledsoe, Karl Manke and Harmeet Dhillon Appear on FNC’s ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Reopening Churches, Gretchen Whitmer, and Northam’s Order on Mask Use

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Thank you, Laura. Clearly the governor himself is very comfortable masked or in blackface but most of his aren’t. And so, the question is, can they do it the way that they’re planning to do it? The way that Virginia is doing it is different than some other states, Laura. They’re actually saying that they are going to find the businesses, the restaurants, those places where people go indoors, not the actual citizens of Virginia, like you or I, who might walk in. So that is interesting. That becomes an economic regulation that’s subject to rational basis scrutiny. Now if it is true as we have been told, and I think you said this on your show before, that maybe the masks don’t work or they can’t prove that they work. I mean, Governor Northam didn’t think they worked. Maybe we can disprove the rational basis that the government is saying applies here. That would be one route to go. Other challenges to masks have included that masks are an expressive form of communication. They communicate a message, in this case, “I’m scared”, or as the left would say, “I care about you”, and can the state compel us to carry that message forward. So I could see a cause of action where an individual going into a store says “I do not wish to convey that message and there is no rational basis for it so I’d like to challenge it. So I think it’s going to raise some interesting issues in that regard, Laura.