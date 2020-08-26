Dhillon on RNC Convention Night 2 and Melania Trump’s Speech

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

I think so, but Melania has always been known for her grace and class and rising above and focusing on what she’s chosen to focus on, and she did an amazing job tonight. I’m a first generation immigrant, my mom studied for an exam like that and I was sworn in and naturalized as well, and I remember that. And so, that really spoke to millions of Americans as well, and all of us we’re so proud to see that somebody like that can be in the White House giving that kind of a speech. So she really rose above the partisan nastiness even as she was speaking, we see the nasty vitriol pouring out on Twitter because the left has nothing nice to say and can’t acknowledge her amazing moment. But, you know, this was true class that she has led from.

Absolutely, Laura, as others have said tonight, this is a different Republican party. I’ve been part of that party for decades now and I can tell you that we had a death struggle at the convention four years ago and yesterday when we when we did our nomination it was smooth as silk. This is the new party and it’s an energetic party. It’s a different party and I’m really excited to see this already grow and see stars like Daniel Cameron and others become the leaders of this party in the future.