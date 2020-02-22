Dhillon on Russia and the Media Trying To Delegitimize 2020 Election

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Russia and the Media Trying To Delegitimize 2020 Election

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

They say that a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth is able to get its pants on. That’s exactly been the situation here with the version 2.0 of the Russia scam, the Ukraine scam, you name it, the insurance policy is the gift that keeps on giving for the Democrats. We’ve already seen Amy Klobuchar and other Democrats repeat this propaganda and this lie on television. But even, you know, it’s pretty bad when Jake Tapper is actually sort of dialing it back a little bit on Twitter. So, ultimately, Laura, we know what this is, you called it a few months ago. This is a distraction. And the president’s team needs to anticipate it, ignore it, brush it aside, and keep focusing on the prize. But you know, as an aside, Laura, every foreign power is going to want a stable, reliable, honest and trustworthy president they can make deals with. I think Russia is no different. In that sense, sure, I’m sure every foreign power wants somebody whose word they can trust.

The problem that the intelligence community has here and the media is they have lost all credibility. They’re the boy who cried wolf. Right now, that’s really bad and dangerous for our national security, because we can’t trust our own intelligence. Is Bernie a favorite of the Russians? Maybe, some of the folks who want a blast from the past and want to return to communism around the world. But in reality, Laura, I think as Robert says, we can put little faith on these leaks. What we do know is that the president is finally cracking down on a leak riddled and unfriendly national intelligence apparatus in the White House that has been responsible for tremendous damage and it is past time, Laura, so regardless of the value of the intelligence, I am thrilled that he’s finally doing this and hope that we don’t see a repeat of that in the next administration.

Laura, this policy actually originated from the head of our Supreme Court in California and she’s wringing her hands about this. This is a dumb law. It is a law that puts Californians and Americans at risk and I’m thrilled that ICE is ignoring this dumb law and putting the interest of the United States and of safety and security of Californians first.