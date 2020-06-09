Dhillon on Russia Probe

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘The Evening Edit’ To Discuss Russia Probe

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

This seems obvious to me, and I think most honest observers of this situation and the only question I and other Republicans have for Senator Graham is, “What took you so long?” He’s been the chair of judiciary for seven months now and so I’m glad to see that these issues are beginning to be targeted and come to light. It’s overdue. And, this president has labored under these totally faked up clouds for three and a half years now. And so I think it is time to get to the bottom of it, not just because of what happened in the past, but to prevent this from ever happening in the future where our law enforcement and our security, national security apparatus is weaponized for political reasons.

Well, I think that’s also predictable. I think Rod Rosenstein’s role in this whole thing is really going to go down as a very bad one. I mean, don’t forget, he’s the one who also picked Muller to lead that sham investigation, which turned up no evidence of collusion. And it was his job in this particularly unusual situation to closely examine a warrant that was being reauthorized after several months from the original authorization. So he totally failed and there’s a lot of questions to be asked, but mainly the questions or to be asked as Senator Graham is focusing on Obama administration and stage officials who really orchestrated this back in 2016. So I think that until we get to the end of this and until we let somebody actually subpoena people, don’t forget that the Inspector General Michael Horowitz did not have subpoena power. He only had what the FBI wanted to give him. And so this would be the first time that people are subpoenaed and every question should be asked and we should all, Republican or Democrat make sure we know who the people are, who are violating their vows. Because I don’t want this to happen to a legitimately elected democrat president either. It’s not fair. It’s not right. It’s not American.

Great, and probably there should be more. The number of people involved in this conspiracy is vast, and we do not know the extent of it yet.