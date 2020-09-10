Dhillon on San Francisco’s Double Standard on Reopening

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Varney & Company’ To Discuss San Francisco’s Double Standard on Reopening

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Obviously, the answer is it isn’t safe for one but not the other yet. We in San Francisco have learned to live with these double standards unfortunately. What’s even worse is, today gyms are finally allowed to open in San Francisco but outdoors, at the same time that the skies are orange even at early in the morning here because it is very smoky and very dirty and grim in the air because of fires three or four counties away. So, there seems to be little concern for the lung safety of our San Francisco workout aficionados and at the same time the San Francisco Police Department and apparently other city employees have been able to work out in city-owned gyms that are in the police department buildings around the city. That seems incredibly unfair, if it is safe for them, it should be safe for citizens who are concerned about their health, mental and physical, to work out in the gym safely which many gym owners I’ve spoken to have assured me can be done.

Absolutely, I’ve lived here in California for 20 years. What’s most tragic in this time, at least over the past decade of Democrat domination is a complete lack of accountability. These fires have occurred again and again. In some cases, the fires have occurred because of negligence by our public utility PG&E which again is dominated and regulated by a Democrat-run commission. And yet, they slap a fine on them and they keep on making profits and they keep on ignoring their obligations and then there’s a corresponding factor of what I would call environmentalist tree huggers who seem to be entirely opposed to ever cutting a tree. And, guess what? Trees dying is a fact of life and a responsible forestry management would’ve prevented many of these fires. So these combined bad policies have led to tragedy and disaster. And every day, anybody living near a tree in San Francisco, right now and in the bay area is worried that their house may come next. We haven’t seen the sun here for a couple of days now and it’s really scary.

Thank you, Ashley.